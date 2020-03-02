unt-basketball-star-javion-hamlet’s-name-known-on-&-off-the-court

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — With UNT successful it’s first general league title for the reason that 88-89 season, it’s not only a soccer college.

Thanks may be given to junior school switch Javion Hamlet.

Initially, Hamlet didn’t obtain a division one scholarship supply. However when CBS 11 met with him on Denton campus, the Memphis native learn some traces from Shakespeare. In spite of everything, his identify is Hamlet.

One line that caught out was, “To thine own self be true,” and he’s actually been true to himself — by no means giving up on his dream of taking part in school basketball on a excessive stage.

Hamlet mentioned he will get chills each time he thinks in regards to the alternative he has proper now.

And for many who don’t know his identify but, they are going to get to realize it quickly.

“To be or not to be,” is the query for younger Hamlet. Can he and the Imply Inexperienced proceed this magical run into the NCAA event for the primary time since 2010? Time will definitely inform.