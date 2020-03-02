unexpected-olympic-marathon-qualifier-molly-seidel-has-two-jobs,-enjoys-donuts,-and-lives-in-boston

Join Olympics Headlines. Get the Boston Globe’s most up-to-date Olympics Headlines delivered direct to your inbox each morning.

In the summertime of 2016, Molly Seidel obtained a name from a good friend, Stephen Haas, asking if she wished to help Sally Kipyego — the silver medalist within the 2012 Olympic marathon — with a exercise for the upcoming New York Metropolis Marathon, establishing hydration stations alongside Kipyego’s coaching route so she might simulate operating whereas taking in fluids.

Seidel, a four-time NCAA champion in cross-country and monitor and subject with Notre Dame, didn’t hesitate. She joined Kipyego in Flagstaff, Ariz., the place she educated.

“I idolized her,’’ Seidel stated. “I keep in mind considering ‘I hope someday I’m as cool as Sally Kipyego.’ ’’