ufc-star-colby-covington-responds-to-50-cent’s-shade-with-fight-challenge

Instagram/WENN/Nicky Nelson

The combined martial artist launches a problem to the ‘In da Membership’ hitmaker after the rapper trolled the UFC star for shedding to Kamarau Usman in a combat at UFC 245.

Mar 2, 2020

AceShowbiz –

UFC star Colby Covington has challenged 50 Cent to a combat after the rapper mocked the combined martial artist following his loss to Kamarau Usman in a combat at UFC 245. Responding to the “Energy” star’s shade, the previous interim welterweight champion stated that he is able to put up $1 million that he’ll knock down the Queens-born rapper.

“50 Cent? The man was hit eight occasions and that’s his declare to fame ‘oh I used to be hit eight occasions and that could not put me down,’ ” Colby stated on Friday evening, February 28 when requested about Fif’s feedback. He went on claiming, “If he will get hit one time by me, he’ll by no means get again up.”

The 32-year-old fighter went on taunting 50 Cent, “There’s one man who acquired his jaw wired shut and it wasn’t me. It was 50 Cent.” Calling the “In da Membership” hitmaker “slightly b***h,” he added, “I wish to combat 50 Cent subsequent. I feel we should always do a celeb charity boxing match.”

“I will put up $1 million of my {dollars} and it’ll go straight to the troops,” he continued hitting again at Fiddy. “He is a broke b***h so he most likely does not have 1,000,000 {dollars} however he can go as considered one of his f***ing sponsors to place it up and we are able to do that.”

50 Cent has not responded to Colby’s problem. The 44-year-old artist beforehand trolled Colby after he was crushed by Kamarau Usman of their combat at UFC 245 again in December 2019. Calling the Donald Trump supporter a “racist piece of s**t,” Fif posted a photograph of Colby who was bleeding so much. “Benefit from the damaged jaw,” the wrote, earlier than including within the caption, “nicely take a look at the intense facet, you will not say the flawed factor or something. For the following 6 weeks.”

Colby has additionally sought a rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru later this 12 months.