uc-berkeley-receives-$252-million-from-donor-to-build-‘data-hub’-facility

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – UC Berkeley has obtained its largest donation ever in its greater than 150 yr historical past, to fund a brand new data-science facility.

The reward of $252 million all got here from an nameless donor.

Cal officers say the “Data Hub” shall be situated on an open house on Hearst Avenue, simply north of Koshland corridor. The ability is anticipated to incorporate laboratories, work and educating areas, plus an auditorium.

“The Data Hub will be a magnet, bringing together scholars from disciplines across campus to forge new collaborations and take on some of the most critical questions facing society today,” stated Jennifer Chayes, the assistant provost for the Division of Knowledge Science and Info and the Dean of the College of Info.

The college stated knowledge science is the varsity’s fastest-growing main, with greater than 6,000 undergraduates.

No phrase on when development would start.