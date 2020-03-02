two-teams-to-keep-an-eye-on-as-ncaa-programs-enter-final-march-madness-push

Windfall and Texas are headed into March with wins, momentum and bettering resumes for the NCAA Match.

Each the Friars and Longhorns have spent vital stretches trying little like a workforce that will earn a bid. However they’ve every gained 4 straight video games, the final coming Saturday on the street in opposition to a ranked opponent. They usually’ve been climbing the NCAA’s NET rankings since late January.

“It’s late in the season — we’re playing for our lives,” Windfall coach Ed Cooley mentioned after Saturday’s win at 12th-ranked Villanova, saying his workforce was “as desperate as anybody could possibly imagine.”

The Friars (17-12, 10-6 Massive East) suffered Quadrant Three losses to Northwestern, Penn and Faculty of Charleston in November. They stood at No. 146 within the mid-December debut of the season NET rankings and 80th after a Jan. 25 house loss to Villanova left them at 11-10.

However Windfall claimed six Quadrant 1 wins to high their resume in February, together with 5 straight wins in opposition to AP High 25 groups, and now sit at No. 44 within the NET. As of noon Sunday, Windfall seemed to be on the correct facet of the bubble as a No. 11 seed in BracketMatrix.com’s common of 113 event projections, showing in 83 mock brackets for the 68-team discipline forward of house video games in opposition to Xavier and DePaul to shut the common season.

“They’re definitely an NCAA Tournament team,” Villanova coach Jay Wright mentioned after Saturday’s loss.

The Longhorns (18-11, 8-Eight Massive 12) lack the identical certainty, but they’ve not less than put themselves again in rivalry coming into Tuesday’s journey to fellow bubble workforce Oklahoma.

Texas earned Quadrant 1 wins in opposition to No. 20 West Virginia and No. 22 Texas Tech previously week, and has no resume-wounding losses in lower-tier Quadrant Three or Quadrant Four video games. That has helped the Longhorns climb from No. 71 within the NET in late January to No. 58.

They seem in solely two event projections on BracketMatrix whereas ESPN and NBC Sports activities every listed them among the many high eight groups on the mistaken facet of the bubble.

Nonetheless, it’s a greater spot than a month in the past.

“We’re going to do our best,” Texas guard Andrew Jones mentioned after Saturday’s Texas Tech win. “We’re going to keep playing these next couple of games, we’re going to keep fighting, hopefully string some more games together.”

Rising

East Tennessee State: Patrick Good’s late 3-pointer to beat Western Carolina on Saturday helped the Buccaneers (27-4, 16-2 Southern Convention, No. 41 NET) earn the league’s regular-season title outright. The Southern Convention has by no means had an at-large bid, although ETSU – which beat 20-win LSU on the street – has a shot if its stumbles within the league event.

Richmond: The Spiders (22-7, 12-Four Atlantic 10, No. 48 NET) have gained seven of eight because the begin of February.

UCLA: Mick Cronin’s Bruins (19-11, 12-5 Pac-12) are simply 75th within the NET. However they’re 6-6 in opposition to Quadrant 1 opponents and have gained seven straight, the final being Saturday’s second win this season in opposition to Arizona (11th in NET).

Virginia: The reigning nationwide champions appeared shaky as of mid-January, however the Cavaliers (21-7, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Convention, No. 51 NET) have gained six straight and 9 of 10 to look on agency footing. Saturday’s win in opposition to seventh-ranked Duke is Virginia’s better of the season.

Sliding

Arkansas: An important begin by mid-January has fizzled for the Razorbacks (18-11, 6-10 Southeastern Convention, No. 46 NET), whose loss to Georgia on Saturday was their sixth in eight video games.

Notre Dame: The Combating Irish (18-11, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Convention, No. 57 NET) appeared like a longshot, and that was earlier than Saturday’s loss at Wake Forest (13-15. 6-12).

Purdue: The Boilermakers (15-14, 8-10 Massive Ten, No. 34 NET) beat Indiana on Thursday, however that adopted 4 straight losses to Quadrant 1 opponents to overlook large probabilities to assist their resume.

Rutgers: The push to return to the NCAAs for the primary time since 1991 has hit a snag for the Scarlet Knights (18-11, 9-9 Massive Ten, No. 35 NET), who’ve misplaced three straight coming into March for an unsure future.