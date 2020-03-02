twin-cities-organization-helps-children-struggling-with-reading

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday is Nationwide Learn Throughout America Day. Nonetheless, solely a few third of American fourth graders are studying on the degree they need to.

Studying Companions is a nationwide group which pairs younger kids with employees tutors and neighborhood volunteers to apply studying. Within the Twin Cities, about 750 Studying Companions volunteer to assist greater than 500 college students.

You’ll be able to find out about extra methods to assist right here.