Trying To Avoid The Last Freeze — Should You Plant Early This Season?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Metroplex is a mere 10 days away from the typical final freeze. This can be a date that signifies the beginning of the rising season and a date when many North Texans begin placing in freeze-sensitive crops.

The Dallas/Fort Value space has recorded freezes as late as early April so it’s no assure that your crops will survive an early begin.

Must you danger it this Spring? The percentages would seem like in your favor (not meant to be a Starvation Video games pun).

We had fewer freezes at DFW Airport than we usually get this winter season. Although the primary freeze of the season arrived very early (10/30, the earliest in 27 years) the final time it acquired to freezing or under at DFW was final Thursday (2/27).

There was a pattern since we began this century of an early final freeze (an early begin to the rising season). We shattered the file simply three years in the past when the final freeze occurred on January 8, the earliest ever recorded within the 122 12 months climate historical past.

The forecast for subsequent 12 nights at DFW doesn’t even embody an evening within the 30s, a lot much less within the LOW 30s.

This follows the official temperature outlook issued by the Local weather Prediction Heart. It requires a very good probability of above-normal temperatures for many of the United States. In reality their outlook for your complete month of March seems a lot the identical, above regular temperatures.





Personally, as a neighborhood gardener I’m going for it and already planting early. The sooner begin, the larger the plant by mid-summer.

Until in fact a tough freeze is available in late Spring. Then the danger of getting to re-plant, a pricey mistake.