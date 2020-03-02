trevor-bauer,-anthony-rizzo-troll-the-astros-over-sign-stealing-scandal-in-spring-training

Baseball’s largest stars continued to take pictures on the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal throughout spring coaching on Monday.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was mic’d up for an at bat towards the Angels and joked about attempting to determine what pitch was coming, saying, “any individual bang for me.” That, in fact, was a reference to Houston banging on trash cans in 2017 to let hitters know which pitch was coming.

Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer took it a step additional, telling Dodgers first baseman Matt Beaty what pitches have been coming throughout a fourth-inning at-bat. Bauer bought Beaty to line out to heart subject.

The printed went on to take a position that the transfer was a dig on the Astros’ dishonest scandal, which was comfirmed by Reds second baseman Derek Dietrich.

​MORE: George Springer hears a snippet from the Astros’ 2020 street journey soundtrack

“In the event you’ve adopted baseball this offseason, there’s just a little factor occurring with signal stealing,” Dietrich stated. “So, Trevor’s not too keen on it, so he figured he’s gonna strive one thing new this season. And he’s gonna begin telling the batters what’s coming. And that method there’s no ifs, ands or buts about what’s occurring. Simply right here it comes, attempt to hit it.”

These jabs are delicate in comparison with a lot of the pictures gamers have taken on the Astros this offseason (see: Mike Trout, Aaron Choose, Nick Markakis and mainly the entire rattling league). And it would not seem like anybody is backing off anytime quickly.