travel-changes-afoot-for-the-bachelorette-season-16?

Season 16 of The Bachelorette will probably be totally different in additional methods than one. In addition to having a lady in her late 30s handing out the roses, Clare Crawley‘s season may be one of many first to remain stateside.

Sources informed E! Information that worldwide journey for Clare’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette are on maintain on account of well being issues relating to the outbreak of the coronavirus. This will change because the scenario across the now-global virus continues to evolve, however as of press time the present is scrapping deliberate abroad journey.

Bachelor Nation exhibits sometimes ship the casts on journeys world wide. Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, season 24, featured journeys to Costa Rica, Chile and Peru, in addition to a finale in Australia. Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette filmed in Scotland, the Netherlands, the UK, Latvia and Greece.