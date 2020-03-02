travel-changes-afoot-for-the-bachelorette-season-16?

Season 16 of The Bachelorette will probably be totally different in additional methods than one. In addition to having a lady in her late 30s handing out the roses, Clare Crawley‘s season may be one of many first to remain stateside.
Sources informed E! Information that worldwide journey for Clare’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette are on maintain on account of well being issues relating to the outbreak of the coronavirus. This will change because the scenario across the now-global virus continues to evolve, however as of press time the present is scrapping deliberate abroad journey.
Bachelor Nation exhibits sometimes ship the casts on journeys world wide. Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, season 24, featured journeys to Costa Rica, Chile and Peru, in addition to a finale in Australia. Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette filmed in Scotland, the Netherlands, the UK, Latvia and Greece.
Pausing worldwide journey is now changing into frequent for actuality exhibits that movie across the globe. CBS introduced a brief manufacturing suspension on The Superb Race season 33 on account of coronavirus issues. The collection filmed three episodes earlier than manufacturing on the globe-trotting collection was placed on maintain.
“Because of elevated issues and uncertainty relating to the coronavirus world wide, CBS and the producers of The Superb Race have taken the precautionary measure of briefly suspending manufacturing on the 33rd season of the collection. All contestants and manufacturing employees are within the means of returning residence,” a CBS spokesperson stated in a press release. “Right now, no Racers or anybody on the manufacturing staff touring with them have contracted the virus, or proven signs, and we’re not conscious of anybody being uncovered to it. Out of an abundance of warning, everybody concerned within the present will proceed to be monitored once they return residence. The well being and well-being of the Racers and the manufacturing staff are our prime priorities.”
We’re informed The Bachelorette begins manufacturing in early March. CBS has but to set a restart manufacturing date for The Superb Race has formally been introduced.
The Bachelorette returns on Monday, Might18 at eight p.m. on ABC.
