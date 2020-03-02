torreira-taken-off-on-stretcher-at-pompey

Lucas Torreira was injured in Monday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira was taken off the pitch on a stretcher in Monday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Portsmouth.

Torreira, 24, got here down holding his proper leg after a deal with from Pompey defender James Bolton within the 12th minute at Fratton Park.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opted to switch the Uruguay worldwide with Dani Ceballos, who’s on mortgage from Actual Madrid.

Torreira was helped on to a stretcher by the Arsenal medical workers and given oxygen.

Arsenal went in 1-Zero up at half-time after Sokratis volleyed in Reiss Nelson’s cross simply earlier than the break.

Torreira, who was signed from Sampdoria in 2018, has featured 32 occasions for Arsenal this season, scoring twice.

Comply with reside updates from the match on our weblog…