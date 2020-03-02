toronto’s-thompson-avoids-suspension

Toronto Wolfpack’s Bodene Thompson is free to face Leeds Rhinos on Thursday

Toronto ahead Bodene Thompson has prevented suspension following his dismissal for putting throughout his aspect’s 32-Zero Tremendous League defeat by St Helens.

The previous Warrington second-rower was proven a purple card for a shoulder cost on Matty Lees 67 minutes into Saturday’s sport on the Halliwell Jones Stadium and the Rugby Soccer League’s match evaluate panel deemed it a minor grade A offence.

Leeds Rhinos vs Toronto Wolfpack March 5, 2020, 7:00pm Reside on

Which means he will likely be free for choice for the Tremendous League sport at Leeds Rhinos on Thursday – stay on Sky Sports activities.

2:25 Highlights from the Tremendous League conflict between Toronto Wolfpack and St Helens at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium Highlights from the Tremendous League conflict between Toronto Wolfpack and St Helens at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium

St Helens hooker Aaron Smith was given a one-match ban for making harmful contact on Wolfpack prop Adam Sidlow in the identical match and can miss Friday’s dwelling sport in opposition to Huddersfield.

Huddersfield prop Suaia Matagi will even miss that sport after being given a one-match penalty discover for a grade B journey on Wigan full-back Bevan French throughout his aspect’s 42-10 defeat by the Warriors on Sunday.

2:04 Highlights from Wigan’s victory over Huddersfield on the John Smith’s Stadium Highlights from Wigan’s victory over Huddersfield on the John Smith’s Stadium

Nonetheless, Giants captain Aidan Sezer prevented any additional punishment for the excessive deal with that earned him a spell within the sin bin throughout that sport after the panel dominated it was a grade A offence.

One other Huddersfield participant, Jake Wardle, was given a warning for a harmful deal with, whereas Warrington second-rower Ben Murdoch-Masila has been informed that his yellow card for a excessive deal with on Alex Mellor in his workforce’s 36-Zero defeat at Leeds was enough punishment.