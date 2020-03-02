tom-brady-reportedly-wants-to-play-with-antonio-brown-in-2020

Antonio Brown nonetheless doesn’t know if he’ll be punished by the NFL for his alleged sexual misconduct, however that apparently isn’t stopping Tom Brady from eager to crew up with him.

Two folks near Brown advised ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler that Brady stays in “consistent contact” with Brown and advised Brown that he desires to play with him wherever he goes subsequent.

“According to one of Brown’s attorneys, Brady has told Brown to keep mentally and physically strong so the two can reunite on the field at Brady’s next stop,” Graziano and Fowler wrote.

Graziano and Fowler famous that something relating to Brown must be taken with “not a grain but a bucket of salt.”

It must also be famous that Brown is working to settle contract grievances with not solely the Patriots, but in addition with the Raiders, who’re reportedly keen on signing Brady.

This could clearly not be the primary time that Brown and Brady would play collectively. Brown caught 4 passes from Brady for 56 yards and a landing in his solely recreation with the Patriots, which was a 43-Zero win over the Dolphins.

Brown was launched 5 days after that recreation when a report from Sports activities Illustrated detailed his response to sexual misconduct allegations.