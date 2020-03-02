today’s-savannah-guthrie-reveals-hoda-kotb-has-the-flu

Morning present viewers could also be waking up with out a acquainted face this week.

On Monday’s episode of At this time, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin sat within the anchor chairs to ship the highest tales. However earlier than stepping into the day’s largest matters, Savannah defined Hoda Kotb‘s absence.

“For those who’re lacking Hoda, so are we. Guess what? She’s bought the flu,” she revealed. “We predict she might be out till in all probability midweek, possibly longer. We’re sending her our greatest needs.”

Savannah added, “She did get the flu shot, by the best way, only for these questioning.”

Hoda and the remainder of the At this time hosts simply returned house from Florida the place they hosted a particular version of the present to rejoice the brand new At this time Café on the Common Orlando Resort.

“Hoda is rarely sick,” Jenna Bush Hager later shared within the present. “However this additionally exhibits you the kind of good friend she is. She’s at house with the flu and I requested her yesterday if she needed me to ship her some bone broth and she or he mentioned no. And at present, she needed to verify we want her finest good friend Karen a contented birthday.”