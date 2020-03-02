today’s-savannah-guthrie-reveals-hoda-kotb-has-the-flu

Frazer Harrison/Getty Photos
Morning present viewers could also be waking up with out a acquainted face this week.
On Monday’s episode of At this time, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin sat within the anchor chairs to ship the highest tales. However earlier than stepping into the day’s largest matters, Savannah defined Hoda Kotb‘s absence.
“For those who’re lacking Hoda, so are we. Guess what? She’s bought the flu,” she revealed. “We predict she might be out till in all probability midweek, possibly longer. We’re sending her our greatest needs.”
Savannah added, “She did get the flu shot, by the best way, only for these questioning.”
Hoda and the remainder of the At this time hosts simply returned house from Florida the place they hosted a particular version of the present to rejoice the brand new At this time Café on the Common Orlando Resort.
“Hoda is rarely sick,” Jenna Bush Hager later shared within the present. “However this additionally exhibits you the kind of good friend she is. She’s at house with the flu and I requested her yesterday if she needed me to ship her some bone broth and she or he mentioned no. And at present, she needed to verify we want her finest good friend Karen a contented birthday.”
Whereas serving as Jenna’s visitor co-host through the fourth hour of At this time, Savannah admitted that she was nervous about probably inflicting Hoda’s illness.
“I used to be relieved as a result of I’ve or had strep throat. And I used to be nervous. They mentioned Hoda is out sick. I used to be like, please let it not be strep throat as a result of I labored for like two weeks with out going to the physician,” she admitted. “I lastly went. In truth, I feel you compelled me to.”
Savannah continued, “I am very unhappy that she has the flu. She did have the flu shot, however selfishly, I am very relieved I did not give her strep throat.”
Finally, the present should go on with the At this time crew delivering all the day’s largest tales and collaborating in distinctive segments.
“Get nicely quickly, Hoda,” Craig shared through the present. We could not agree extra.
(E! and NBC are a part of the NBCUniversal household)
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our US version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Canadian version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our UK version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Australian version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Asia version?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Model anschauen?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our German version?
E! est partout
Une model adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public worldwide. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market custom-made for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our French version?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?