tizzard-team-bullish-over-roof

Joe Tizzard has excessive hopes Fiddlerontheroof can get the Dorset workforce off to the absolute best begin at subsequent week’s Cheltenham Pageant within the Sky Wager Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Runner-up behind the high-class pair of Thyme Hill and Edwardstone on his first two begins over hurdles, the Irish bumper recruit made it third time fortunate at Sandown earlier than returning to the Esher venue to assert Grade One glory in January’s Tolworth Hurdle.

The Stowaway gelding is a basic 6-1 shot for the normal curtain-raiser within the Cotswolds on Tuesday week – and connections are assured he’ll make his presence felt if situations stay testing.

Joe Tizzard, assistant to his father Colin, mentioned: “He has obtained excellent kind this season. He gained a Tolworth final time and we’ve saved him for the Supreme.

“A little bit of rain this week will swimsuit him as he handles delicate floor very well. He’s a stunning, large horse and his kind is basically good.

“His coat is coming on the proper time. He might be our just one within the Supreme as Grasp Debonair goes to go straight to Aintree.

“I believe Fiddlerontheroof has obtained an incredible probability, particularly if the bottom is on the slower aspect.”

Fiddlerontheroof is about to steer a formidable squad of novice hurdlers for the Tizzard workforce at Prestbury Park, with The Massive Breakaway a number one contender for the next afternoon’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

The strapping chestnut was an costly buy at 360,000 euros, however has lived as much as his hefty price ticket up to now with spectacular wins at Chepstow and Newbury.

“He is a beautiful horse and he’ll run within the Ballymore,” Tizzard confirmed.

“We purchased him on the Punchestown gross sales. He price some huge cash, however he has carried out nothing incorrect in any respect.

“We might have taken him to Cheltenham on Trials Day on the finish of January, however he was preventing with a horse subsequent door after they obtained fed and he kicked the aspect of the steady, his hock swelled up an he obtained a tiny an infection for 3 days.

“It’s a large ask on solely his third begin beneath Guidelines, to go and run in a race like this at Cheltenham. Envoi Allen is a sizzling favorite, however it is a very proficient horse and he takes every little thing in his stride.

“He’s as thrilling a younger horse we’ve had come via our yard and will find yourself wherever.”

Harry Senior and Lieutenant Rocco are each set to contest the three-mile Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

Harry Senior appeared higher the additional he went when scoring at Cheltenham in January, whereas Lieutenant Rocco has twice ploughed via testing situations to win at Chepstow and Warwick.

Harry Senior additionally has Ballymore and Coral Cup, entries, however Tizzard mentioned: “I believe we’ll run him within the Albert Bartlett. If you happen to can win a Coral Cup, you could possibly practically win an Albert Bartlett.

“He has been very progressive and appeared to remain very well over two-miles-five final time, so three miles will not be an issue.

“Three miles will not be an issue for Lieutenant Rocco both. He has obtained a bit extra to show, however he has been mighty spectacular in each of his runs and we’re fairly enthusiastic about him.”

Tizzard believes West Method has “obtained an opportunity of working into a spot” within the Paddy Energy Stayers’ Hurdle.

Of the handicappers, Kilbricken Storm and Eldorado Allen seem notably attention-grabbing forward of the Pertemps Closing and the County Hurdle respectively.

Tizzard mentioned: “Kilbricken Storm is Pertemps-bound and has dropped again to a mark of 140. He’s an Albert Bartlett winner who off his kind this season, as he has been aggressive, would have a dwell each-way probability.

“I believe we’re going to go to the County Hurdle with Eldorado Allen. He’s on a workable mark and I believe a fast-run two miles will swimsuit him effectively.”

Ofalltheginjoints holds a number of Pageant entries, however may swerve Cheltenham altogether, whereas Getaway Fred is entered in each the Ballymore and the Coral Cup, however isn’t sure to make the lower for the latter and should find yourself going to Kempton on Saturday week.

Beaufort West, who nonetheless holds an entry in Saturday’s Imperial Cup at Sandown, might be geared toward subsequent week’s Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle, ought to he make the lower, with Tizzard believing he’s on a “very aggressive mark”.