thousands-pack-la-convention-center-for-bernie-sanders-rally-ahead-of-super-tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of individuals have packed the Los Angeles Conference Heart for a rally hosted by Democratic main frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

At the least 15,000 Sanders supporters are anticipated to collect for the rally, simply two days forward of the March three California main election. The occasion, which is open to the general public, is anticipated to incorporate appearances from Dick Van Dyke and comic Sarah Silverman.

As folks arrived to the rally, CBSLA spoke to Sanders supporters concerning the motive they’re backing the candidate.

“My primary reason is climate and the environment,” mentioned Sanders supporter Laura Nava. “In comparison to other candidates, Bernie Sanders has a really long record of voting well when it comes to the environment. I think that’s something that impacts all communities across both party lines.”

The rally is considered one of two stops in Southern California for Sanders Sunday. He additionally held a rally this afternoon in San Jose. Sanders’ marketing campaign has centered on turning out the vote in California, which is taking part within the delegate-rich Tremendous Tuesday on March three when greater than a dozen states will host main elections.

It seems his supporters are listening to the message.

“Show up to vote in numbers,” mentioned rally attendee Daniel Navar. “We have to show up and vote, and we have to vote this current president out.”

