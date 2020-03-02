this-throwback-photo-of-north-west-has-kim-kardashian-in-tears

The place has the time gone?

On Monday, Kim Kardashian proved that good #TBT does not have to attend till Thursday with an lovely snap of daughter North West, 6, on her Instagram.

Only a teeny-tiny toddler on the time, Kim and husband Kanye West‘s eldest little one could be seen channeling her internal mannequin as she poses with a Minnie Mouse umbrella. All the time the fashionista, the tot confirmed off her trendy wardrobe by sporting an all-black ensemble comprised of a luxe fur coat, excessive socks and lace up boots.

“When Northie was so little,” Kim captioned the nostalgic black and white image, including a crying emoji.

If reminiscence serves us proper, North wore this look again in 2015 to Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas celebration. In truth, she had a significant twinning second with Kim, who additionally donned a black fur jacket and matching Dutch braids. Simply weeks earlier than the festive star-studded bash, the SKIMS founder welcomed son Saint West, who not too long ago rang in his 4th birthday with an epic dinosaur-themed celebration.