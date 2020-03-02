This Mass. beach in a ‘quaint’ town just ranked among the best in the U.S.

A Massachusetts seashore named for “the way the sand squeaks under your feet” is among the finest seashores within the U.S., based on Jetsetter journal.

Singing Seaside in Manchester-by-the-Sea ranked No. 10 on the journal’s checklist of 11 finest seashores within the U.S. from coast to coast. The No. 1 seashore, based on the publication, is Ditch Plains Seaside in Montauk, New York.

Right here’s what the publication famous about Singing Seaside:

“Although Singing Beach is located in Manchester-by-the-Sea, don’t expect it to be as dark and gloomy as seen in the Oscar-winning flick. This seaside town is the definition of quaint, with a sleepy harbor, shingled houses and a charming main street. An hour outside Boston, it’s perfect for a day trip—so bring a beach read, take a long walk (Singing Beach gets its name from the way the sand squeaks under your feet) and then return to the city for a bowl of epic clam chowder at the Westin Copley Place.”

Singing Seaside wasn’t the one New England seashore on the checklist. Goose Rocks Seaside in Kennebunkport, Maine, ranked No. 8. Right here’s what the publication wrote about that seashore: