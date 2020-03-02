the-new-gossip-girl-has-a-lead-in-emily-alyn-lind

Emma McIntyre/Getty Photos
Meet the brand new it lady of the Higher East Facet.
Emily Alyn Lind has been forged in a lead position within the new Gossip Woman, which is heading to HBO Max. Lind will play Audrey, a teen in a long run relationship who begins to surprise what extra may very well be on the market.
The collection, from authentic creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and written by Joshua Safran, is about eight years after the tip of the unique Gossip Woman, and can introduce a brand new technology of New York personal college children to a brand new model of Gossip Woman, one who is not only one individual behind a pc. This time, Gossip Woman is all of us.
Nonetheless, Gossip Woman nonetheless has one voice, and it is the voice of Kristen Bell, who’s returning because the narrator.
Whereas the story will not be specializing in Blair or Serena, the present takes place in the identical world the place they as soon as dominated, which means we will all dream of a Blake Energetic or Leighton Meester look at any time, theoretically. (Although not any time quickly.)
The brand new collection will probably be 10 episodes, and Schwartz and Savage have been most satisfied to do the brand new collection once they heard Safran’s plans to “subvert the unique paradigm” of the primary present.
Lind is understood for taking part in Ariel on Code Black, and for taking part in younger Amanda Clarke on Revenge. She additionally appeared within the film Physician Sleep in 2019.
She confirmed the information of her casting on Instagram with the caption, “seen u quickly higher east aspect, xoxo,”
HBO Max, which is able to embrace titles from throughout Warner media, will probably be making its debut in Might. We’ll have to attend a bit for the brand new Gossip Woman to reach on the streaming service, however within the meantime, we’ll have the unique collection, together with all episodes of Mates and the brand new Mates reunion, to maintain us occupied.
