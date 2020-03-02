‘the-bachelor:-women-tell-all’:-kelley-appears-to-be-missing-after-finishing-in-5th-place

Regardless of a fifth place end on season 24 of ‘The Bachelor,’ Kelley Flanagan and Natasha Parker are nowhere to be seen in promo pics from the ‘Women Tell All’ particular.

Forward of The Bachelor: Ladies Inform All on March 2, ABC launched images and video previews of the particular, which confirmed the ladies gathered onstage on the occasion. Naturally, the ladies who’re nonetheless vying for Peter’s coronary heart on the present — Madison Prewett, Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss — should not seen within the images, as one in all them nonetheless must be eradicated on the rose ceremony forward of WTA. Nevertheless, there have been additionally two different acquainted faces lacking within the pics: Natasha Parker and Kelley Flanagan, who completed in sixth and fifth place, respectively, on the present.

Peter Weber eradicated Natasha and Kelley throughout week seven of filming. He took Natasha on a one-on-one date, and despatched her dwelling throughout the dinner portion of the night, when he realized that their relationship had not progressed like his others had. Then, he went on a three-on-one date with Kelley, Victoria and Hannah Ann. Kelley was assured that her maturity would assist simply get her a rose over the opposite two ladies, so she was fairly blindsided when Peter eradicated her on the finish of the date.

Contemplating these two made it to date on the present, it’s fairly stunning to see that they wouldn’t be in attendance on the Ladies Inform All. Whereas neither Kelley or Natasha have been on the heart of any main drama this season, they have been each very outspoken, and certain would have had lots to say on the reunion present. HollywoodLife has reached out to ABC for remark, and didn’t hear again.

Curiously, images from Kelley’s Instagram web page present that she was in Los Angeles on the weekend that Ladies Inform All was taped in February. She posted a bunch of images WITH different ladies from the present, together with Kelsey Weier, Mykenna Dorn, and Lexi Buchanan, who all have been in attendance at Ladies Inform All. It’s unclear why Kelley wasn’t on the taping when she was clearly on the town on the time it was filmed.

Each Natasha and Kelley have but to publicly touch upon their absence from Ladies Inform All, however followers have positively seen that they’re not in any of the previews. Twitter has already been blowing up with individuals questioning the place the women are, and that’s probably going to accentuate when the present really airs! The Bachelor returns on March 2 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.