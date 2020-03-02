texas-coronavirus-patient-may-have-exposed-people-to-a-hotel-during-mistaken-release

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – A girl in San Antonio being examined for the coronavirus had adverse outcomes for 2 exams and was launched from a neighborhood healthcare facility. When the outcomes for a 3rd check got here again constructive for the virus that causes COVID-19 she was returned to isolation. Now officers say the lady might have uncovered as much as a dozen individuals at a resort earlier than being quarantined a second time.

Officers with the Facilities for Illness Management (CDC) have confirmed the lady had some contact with others whereas out of isolation, now the institute has joined forces with native well being businesses to observe as much as hint doable exposures and notify people of their potential threat.

In accordance with CBS affiliate KENS-TV, the lady was dropped at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on February 7 from Wuhan, China. She had first examined constructive round Feb. 12.

Rear Adm. Nancy Knight, who leads the CDC’s Division of International Well being Safety, mentioned the lady’s resort room was disinfected and closed to be used and that the newest oral and nasal swab check on the lady might have detected items of lifeless virus, which might not be transmissible.

Native and state officers expressed considerations Sunday evening over the affected person’s preliminary launch.

“The fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We will hold the CDC accountable to providing complete transparency for the public. This situation is exactly why we have been asking for federal officials to accept the guidance of our medical community.”

Officers with San Antonio Metro Well being are investigating the lady’s actions throughout her the time exterior of quarantine to find out who might have been uncovered.

Final week Governor Greg Abbott mentioned Texas can be able to cope with something from the established order to a COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned the Division of State Well being Providers can also be specializing in high-risk populations like younger youngsters and the aged, Governor Abbott mentioned.