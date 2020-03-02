texas-attorney-charged-with-making-false-statement-related-to-bribery-case-about-alien-detainee-roster-lists

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A South Texas lady was taken into custody Monday, following an indictment alleging she made a false assertion to authorities in a bribery investigation involving alien detainee roster lists.

(credit score: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

On Feb. 18, 2020, a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Cynthia Alanis, 27, from Weslaco, Texas. She as arrested Feb. 24, 2020.

The cost stems from a bribery investigation involving Benito Barrientes, 42, from Lyford; Exy Adelaida Gomez, 42, from Los Fresnos; and Damian Ortiz, 30, and her brother and McAllen lawyer Roel Alanis, 39, each from Weslaco. They had been charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery in relation to acquiring alien detainee roster lists.

In response to courtroom paperwork, the indictment in opposition to Alanis alleges she falsely acknowledged she didn’t obtain nor know of any alien detainee roster lists given to the Alanis regulation agency. Nevertheless, the costs allege she had beforehand acquired detainee roster lists and knew of such lists given to the regulation agency.

Barrientes and Ortiz had been employed on the Willacy County Regional Detention Heart as a classification clerk and a senior program director, respectively. Gomez was a corrections officer on the El Valle Detention Heart. Each services are in Raymondville, Texas.

The indictment additionally alleges Barrientes, Ortiz and Gomez obtained alien detainee roster lists from the El Valle Detention Heart and the Port Isabel Detention Heart in Los Fresnos whereas employed of their respective capacities.

The lists had been then allegedly supplied to Roel Alanis, an lawyer with a apply in within the Rio Grande Valley. Roel Alanis then allegedly paid cash to the staff in return for receiving the lists which contained names, dates of beginning, nation of origin and A-numbers of alien detainees. The fees allege Roel Alanis would go to the unlawful aliens for the aim of hiring his regulation agency as their lawyer in immigration proceedings. Alternatively, he would instruct his sister or others to take action, in line with the costs.

If convicted, Alanis faces as much as 5 years in federal jail and a doable $250,000 most wonderful.

Barrientes and Ortiz have pleaded responsible and are set for sentencing April 29, 2020.