teresa-giudice-reportedly-feels-‘embarrassed’-now-that-the-whole-hair-pulling-incident-has-aired-on-rhonj!

Watching the Actual Housewives of New Jersey finale has apparently brought about Teresa Giudice to really feel embarrassed about her actions, extra exactly her position in the entire hair pulling state of affairs! As followers of the present are conscious, she admitted to encouraging Danielle Staub to drag Margaret Joseph’s hair!

Now, it appears to be like like she regrets it and feels embarrassed about it however might that result in her exiting RHONJ or not?

One insider instructed HollywoodLife that ‘This week’s finale episode was actually exhausting for Teresa to look at. She was very embarrassed and indignant and she or he is so prepared to maneuver on from this season and to the following. In zero method’s this making her not wish to come again. She loves RHONJ and has no plans to stroll away regardless of the backlash she has acquired from the episode.’

‘She’s completely happy her castmates have supported her since strolling away from the friendship to Danielle. She’s assured that she and Marge will ultimately be tremendous once more and will get why she is upset, however Teresa’s nonetheless carried out with Danielle. They spoke on the reunion and she or he has no plans to talk to her once more within the close to future,’ they went on to dish.

As you might have seen, Teresa admitted her position within the hair pulling incident but additionally insisted that she was drunk and was barely paying any consideration on the time.

Following the finale’s airing, Margaret expressed her shock and frustration over the truth that it was all deliberate beforehand.

She took to Twitter to put in writing: ‘Well that was crazy…. I guess it wasn’t a knee jerk response, it was after the very fact and premeditated [shocked emoji.]’

The episode additionally confirmed Teresa and the ladies reuniting with Joe in Italy and because it appears, that was fairly exhausting to look at for her as effectively.

The supply says that it was troublesome for her to alleviate the reunion though the journey was nonetheless very particular.

In different phrases, it appears like a bitter-sweet second for Teresa.



