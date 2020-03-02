team-sooryavanshi-is-all-smiles-at-the-trailer-launch-of-the-film

Sooryavanshi is likely one of the most hyped movies of the yr because of epic star solid and the actual fact it’s a true Rohit Shetty motion bonanza. Branching from Rohit’s cop universe, Sooryavanshi follows the battle of a person to maintain the town of Mumbai secure from terrorist assaults. The trailer of the movie was launched right now in fairly the grand vogue with your entire group of the movie current with the media.

Bollywood’s cop group Singham (Ajay Devgn), Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) took stage on the trailer launch together with the remainder of the group. The trio made the occasion a memorable one because of their attraction and nice sense of humour. It was additionally refreshing to observe Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif share the identical stage and we’re positive the viewers is happy to see extra of them on the massive display quickly.

Take a look at all the images from the trailer launch.