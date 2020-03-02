team-of-the-week:-premiership,-pro14-and-super-rugby

Charles Piutau breaks for Bristol

The very best from the Premiership, PRO14 and Tremendous Rugby mix in our newest crew of the week…

15. Charles Piutau (Bristol)

Piutau is such a hazard with ball in hand and as soon as once more confirmed his attacking prowess from the again. Arrange Vui for his opening attempt with an exquisite break. Beat eight defenders and put in some stable tackles – most notable bringing down lock Elliot Stooke to cease a sure attempt.

14. Semesa Rokoduguni (Tub)

Could be dissatisfied to be on the shedding aspect, however he was glorious for Tub with ball in hand. Made some trademark breaks down the wing and all the time regarded harmful.

13.Vince Aso (Hurricanes)

Actually lower free towards the Sunwolves who appeared unable to put a hand on him. Ended the day with 4 attempt assists together with seven defenders crushed and 120m of working!

12. Sam Bedlow (Bristol)

Robust exhausting working was the order of the day and Bedlow was at his barnstorming finest. Nothing too fancy, simply carried exhausting into contact and was huge in defence too.

11. Kobus van Wyk (Hurricanes)

Kobus van Wyk heading for the attempt line

The previous Stormers winger scored a hat-trick on his debut for the ‘Canes as they demolished the Sunwolves.

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

A point out for Callum Sheedy who was glorious for Bristol and Exeter’s Joe Simmonds, however Smith produced a person of the match efficiency to assist Harlequins beat the Chiefs. Would have been dissatisfied with letting Exeter in for his or her first attempt with some poor defence however bounced again. His tempo has all the time brought on issues for defences however he has actually developed a wise rugby mind. Scored a fantastic attempt to was glorious with the boot – each tactically and from the tee.

9. Dan Robson (Wasps)

Dan Robson chips forward for Wasps

A well timed reminder to Eddie Jones what Robson is able to as he was key for Wasps as they fought again towards London Irish. His kicking sport was glorious – two of his chips resulted in tries for Ben Harris and Jacob Umaga – whereas he scored certainly one of his personal too.

1. Peter Dooley (Leinster)

The Leinster pack set the temper for his or her 55-19 drubbing of Glasgow successful a scrum penalty from the off. Ryan Baird could have gotten all of the headlines, however Dooley quietly bought on together with his job and produced a robust 60 minutes.

2. Anaru Rangi (Rebels)

Anaru Rangi of the Rebels

An aggressive however managed efficiency from Rangi who was a dynamo for the Rebels. By no means stopped working and did effectively to get again to make a attempt saving cowl deal with. Carried effectively and helped the Rebels dominate the Highlanders upfront.

3. Karl Tu’inukuafe (Blues)

The Blues went to Cape City and handed the Stormers their first lack of the season. The Stormers have had all of it their very own manner come scrum time, however the Blues actually attacked them right here with Tu’inukuafe placing in an excellent shift.

4. Ryan Baird (Leinster)

Ryan Baird celebrates his hat-trick for Leinster

A hat-trick hero for Leinster as they battered sorry Glasgow 55-19. Baird was all over the place. The teenager is a superb participant to look at with ball in hand as he has loads of tempo and a few nifty footwork for a giant lad. Carried 21 instances and dominated the skies on the line-out too.

5. Patrick Tuipulotu (Blues)

The Blues skipper led from the entrance for the Blues – huge in defence and made a few breaks. Edges Tub’s Elliot Stooke.

Patrick Tuipulotu led from the entrance for the Blues

6. Jono Ross (Sale)

A defensive machine who wasted no time in setting out Sale’s retailer with a monster deal with early on. Went onto make 18 in whole – not lacking one. Had a large affect on this sport. Retains Bristol’s Chris Vui out.

7. Steven Luatua (Bristol)

A superb efficiency from the previous All Black! Was menace on the breakdown the place he gained a number of turnovers and slowed Tub’s ball down. Tackled strongly and performed a fantastic linking sport – his offload helped arrange their successful attempt too. A point out for the Dragons No 7 Taine Basham who was spectacular as effectively.

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter)

Sam Simmonds of Exeter Chiefs is tackled by Tom Penny of Harlequin

Put in a large shift for the Chiefs towards Quins. Was their go-to man for carries, topped the deal with depend with 20 and beat eight defenders as effectively. Edges out Sharks No Eight Sikhumbuzo Notshe.