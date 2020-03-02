tamra-judge-&-vicki-gunvalson-spotted-filming-possible-new-project-after-‘rhoc’-exits  

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Choose are as much as one thing! Each Bravo stars shared a behind the scenes photograph and video of them filming some form of secret challenge on March 1! The posts come simply over 1 month after Tamra and Vicki’s exits from ‘RHOC.’

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Choose are already again in entrance of the cameras after information of their exits from The Actual Housewives of Orange County on the finish of January. The Bravo vets confirmed that they’re within the midst of filming one thing collectively, in matching posts on Instagram on Sunday evening. Nevertheless, it’s unclear who and what they’re filming for.

“How’s your Sunday?” Tamra captioned a photograph of her and Vicki sipping white wine at a kitchen island on March 1. She used the hashtag, “#lifeafterhouswives.” A cameraman may be seen filming a dialog between the 2 within the shot. She then posed a selfie of her and Vicki holding a digicam mild.

Moreover, Tamra shared two movies to her Instagram Story, teasing the brand new challenge. The primary confirmed a bunch of digicam gear in a laundry room with textual content over it the clip that learn, “grass doesn’t grow under my feet.” Tamra narrated the clip and mentioned, “And, just like that, I’m back on the horse.”

(Photograph credit score: Tamra Choose/Instagram)

The second featured a soundless video of Tamra and Vicki with a pink and purple coronary heart filter. “You thought you saw the last of us,” Tamra wrote in textual content on high of the clip. It’s unclear what they two had been saying, as Tamra had the hold forth.

Vicki shared the identical photograph in a put up on her Instagram, captioned, “Just another Sunday night,” with a pink coronary heart emoji. She too used the hashtag, #lifeafterhousives,” together with,



“#cantkeepusdown” and “#woohoo.”

Vicki additionally shared a video inside a kitchen that confirmed digicam gear and a goofy cameo from Tamra on the finish. Within the background, a crew member may be heard mentioning a “script.”