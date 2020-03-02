talks-ongoing-to-stage-aj-vs-fury-this-year





















1:17



Are AJ and Fury on a collision course?

Are AJ and Fury on a collision course?

Negotiations to pit Anthony Joshua in opposition to Tyson Fury this yr within the UK are ongoing, in line with promoter Eddie Hearn who stated: “The undisputed combat should occur in 2020”.

Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles in opposition to Kubrat Pulev on June 20 on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, whereas Fury should face Deontay Wilder for the third time with the WBC belt on the road a month later.

“The good factor is that [Fury vs Wilder 3) is in July and we box in June,” Joshua’s promoter Hearn told Sky Sports News. “Now our intention, and conversations are ongoing, is to finalise the Fury vs Joshua fight for December of this year.

Joshua vs Pulev, June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office

“There’s no reason not to get that contracted now, subject to both guys winning in the summer.”

Fury and Joshua’s next opponent Pulev share a promoter in Bob Arum of Top Rank. Talks over staging Joshua vs Fury immediately were scuppered when Wilder, who lost his undefeated record and WBC title last weekend, triggered a clause for another rematch.

“We had numerous conversations with Bob Arum at Top Rank over making Joshua vs Fury,” said Hearn. “But we know that once Wilder exercised that rematch clause, that fight would be made. We understand Wilder wants to win his belt back.

“The proudness and ego of Wilder meant it was very unlikely. He’s not stepping aside, he wants this rematch with Fury.

“The undisputed fight must happen in 2020.”

Joshua and Fury will inevitably share the ring more than once, Hearn believes, and their undisputed title fight should be staged in the UK.

“Joshua and Fury are certainly going to be boxing twice [or a] trilogy,” Hearn stated. “That is a part of the deal that we wish to do ASAP – a two-fight settlement with Fury and Arum on the finish of this yr then summer season 2021.

“We should attempt to try this combat within the UK. Ask AJ and Fury the place they want it, and they might say the UK. We all know there will likely be big gives from around the globe. Our precedence is to attempt to make this combat within the UK.

“There will likely be two of those, possibly three, so definitely summer season 2021 we’ll get one within the UK. I’d like to make the primary one within the UK as a result of we have two British world champions who will combat for the undisputed title – that is by no means going to occur once more. To do it within the UK could be very particular.”

0:49 Joshua’s coach Rob McCracken: Fury combat ‘will occur’ Joshua’s coach Rob McCracken: Fury combat ‘will occur’

1:53 Fury’s coach Sugarhill Steward: The story is not over Fury’s coach Sugarhill Steward: The story is not over

Joshua should first keep away from a shock outcome in opposition to Pulev, an skilled Bulgarian who has overwhelmed Derek Chisora and Hughie Fury and whose solely loss in 29 fights got here in opposition to Wladimir Klitschko.

“[Joshua] is 100 per cent targeted on Pulev, placing on a beautiful efficiency in top-of-the-line stadiums on the earth in entrance of 70,000 individuals, then transferring onto the undisputed combat in December,” Hearn stated.

“Pulev has been unbeaten a very long time, is the previous necessary to Joshua, he obtained injured however labored his method again. Arum thinks Pulev wins this combat.

“We’ve got to remain targeted and ensure there aren’t any slip-ups, win the semi-final then transfer onto one of many greatest fights of all time later this yr.”

Joshua went 12 rounds in his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in December to reclaim his titles however will likely be extra explosive in his subsequent combat, Hearn insists.

About Pulev, Hearn stated: “Related stand-up model to Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko. AJ has the prospect to revert to his outdated model on this combat, to return forwards and be damaging.

“We all know he needed to comply with a game-plan in opposition to Andy Ruiz Jr of their second combat to get a victory. Towards Pulev he can get pleasure from himself. However Pulev can punch and may be very harmful – he’s a giant, large man who’s technically very stable. He was an important newbie and has had a stellar skilled profession.

“You will notice the damaging Joshua return. He will likely be looking for and destroying to knock Pulev out.

“He’s thrilled to be boxing in London once more, he has a spring in his step.

“You will notice a beautiful efficiency from the ever-improving Joshua.”