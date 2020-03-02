talking-points:-rep.-jim-hagedorn-talks-cancer-diagnosis,-re-election-effort

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some of the carefully watched congressional races within the nation this fall will probably be in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.

It’s a swing district the place each Republicans and Democrats have just lately received. The incumbent this fall is first time period Republican Jim Hagedorn.

Final month, Hagedorn introduced he was combating stage four kidney most cancers and that he has been battling it for a 12 months. Hagedorn’s spouse is Jennifer Carnahan, the Minnesota GOP Celebration Chair.

Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District is likely one of the few congressional districts within the nation that constantly flips between Democratic and Republicans management. It’s a district that extends from southeastern Minnesota west to the South Dakota border.

Democrat Tim Walz held the seat for 12 years from 2007 to 2019, which is when he grew to become Governor. He was succeeded by a Republican Jim Hagedorn, who in 2018 beat his Democratic opponent Dan Feehan by lower than 1,500 votes.

Hagadorn’s spouse, Carnahan, has been coordinating the Republican election technique in Minnesota, together with for President Trump who has mentioned repeatedly he hopes to win the state this fall.

Congressman Hagedorn and Chair Carnahan had been visitors on WCCO Sunday Morning.

Hagedorn talked about his prognosis.

“I feel great. I haven’t missed any work over it. In fact, much to the chagrin of the liberals, I haven’t missed vote due to illness,” he mentioned.

Carnahan additionally talked about Hagedorn’s actions after the prognosis.

“I am impressed and inspired by how strong he has been and how committed he is to his job and fighting for people of the 1st District, flying out to Washington D.C. for votes and then coming back and working on the weekends,” she mentioned.

Hagedorn is a powerful supporter of Trump and his insurance policies. He might face the identical opponents he did two years in the past in Democrat Dan Feehan, a former trainer, embellished Military veteran and Pentagon official.

Feehan and several other others will face off within the Democratic main in August.

You may watch WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and Mike Augustyniak each Sunday at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.