T.I. Quotes Snoop Dogg And Fans Completely Agree – Read Their Message About Children

T.I. was not too long ago within the highlight when it’s been revealed that he had varied achievements. He marked an necessary achievement for his profession, and his spouse, Tiny Harris, was actually pleased with him.

Tiny made certain to publicly congratulate her hubby on her social media account as properly, simply to mark the necessary occasion.

Tip additionally provided his gratitude to all of this workforce after profitable an NAACP award for Rhythm & Movement.

Now, T.I. shared a quote from Snoop Dogg about kids and the necessity to shield them, and his followers utterly agreed. Take a look at his message under.

Somebody agreed and mentioned: ‘100 Percent… That Gabriel Fernandez documentary is crazy. Make sure you protect children at all costs.’

One follower posted this: ‘We have to look out for one another, and each others Kids. It’s simply the best factor to do.’

A commenter wrote: ‘It still takes a village💪🏽 Protecting and Providing for somebody else kids, like they’re ours, is the final word signal of manhood,’ and another person mentioned: ‘So very true. Remember, it takes a village to raise a child.’

A follower advised Tip that ‘My baby mama would laugh at this post!!!….she protected her bf before she protects my daughter!!!’

A commenter mentioned: ‘Well said I hope everyone takes this seriously. Thank you for posting it.’

Apart from this, Tip additionally confirmed his help for one more trigger and posted the next message and video:

‘Everybody join the @pawkids_at_grovepark movement, u heard my brother @killermike, it’s time to provide again to a trigger that’s beginning at residence right here in Atlanta. Now we have to come back collectively as a group to instill optimistic affirmations for our youth which can be main the longer term. Any donation issues, but additionally bear in mind the extra we do at residence at present will create a much bigger affect on our future,’ Tip captioned his submit.

Somebody believes that ‘Kids need to be raised right… It’s as much as them to determine to decide on the trail they wanna lead… We owe them that.’



