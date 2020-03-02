suv-driver-mistakenly-ran-over-teens-in-burlingame-after-dog-poop-prank

BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — Investigators say that the motive behind a person working over 4 youngsters along with his SUV in Burlingame was in retaliation to a prank, however it wasn’t truly the kids who have been accountable.

The 18-year-old driver, Omeed Adibi of San Mateo, thought the group of 4 positioned canine poop inside his automotive as a prank on Saturday night. Adibi then received into his SUV and drove on the sidewalk and intentionally bumped into the group, taking out a hydrant on the sidewalk within the course of.

Two of them have been rushed to the hospital, with one nonetheless in important situation as of Monday.

Adibi fled the scene within the black SUV and was tracked to the 800 block of Burlingame Avenue. Officers detained and arrested him shortly after.

He was arrested for felony hit-and-run and tried murder expenses.

There was no prior relation between the victims and the suspect. Investigators stated the suspect’s acquaintances have been those who put the canine poop in his automotive.