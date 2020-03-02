suv-driver-mistakenly-ran-over-teens-in-burlingame-after-dog-poop-prank

BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — Investigators say that the motive behind a person operating over 4 youngsters together with his SUV in Burlingame was in retaliation to a canine poop prank, however it wasn’t truly the kids who had been accountable. The 18-year-old driver, Omeed Adibi of San Mateo, thought the group of 4 positioned canine poop inside his automobile someday on Saturday.

Adibi then received into his SUV and drove on the sidewalk and intentionally bumped into the group, taking out a hydrant on the sidewalk within the course of.

Two of them had been rushed to the hospital, with one nonetheless in crucial situation as of Monday.

Adibi fled the scene within the black SUV and was tracked to the 800 block of Burlingame Avenue. Officers detained and arrested him shortly after.

He was arrested for felony hit-and-run and tried murder fees.

There was no prior relation between the victims and the suspect. Investigators stated the suspect’s acquaintances had been those who put the canine poop in his automobile.