suspects-in-denver-tech-center-shooting-arrested-on-suspicion-of-murder

Denver police arrested two suspects Friday in reference to a capturing that passed off at a Denver Tech Middle condominium advanced on Feb. 19.

Mark Anthony Howard, 34, and Roxanne Rodriguez Hernandez, 24, had been arrested for investigation of first-degree homicide and first-degree assault, in response to a Denver Police Division information launch.

Denver police allege Howard and Hernandez entered an condominium on East Know-how Means and shot 26-year-old Marquis Johnson, who died from his accidents. One other man additionally was injured. Howard was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and later fled the hospital whereas the investigation was ongoing.

Howard and Hernandez had been wished and regarded armed and harmful earlier than their Friday arrest.