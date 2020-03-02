Survey: 3 In 4 Parents Believe They’re Better At Raising Children Than Their Parents

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just about everybody can agree that parenting is just not simple. However when you’re a mum or dad, do you assume you’re doing a greater job than your personal dad and mom?

A brand new survey exhibits three in 4 dad and mom assume they’re doing a greater job than their very own dad and mom.

Three-quarters additionally stated they assume it’s tougher being a mum or dad now than it was once they had been rising up.

A overwhelming majority surveyed, 78%, additionally stated they’re decided to not recreate destructive points of their childhood for their very own youngsters.

