super-tuesday-voters-in-texas,-other-states-will-have-to-contend-with-severe-weather

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – On the eve of the Tremendous Tuesday major elections, many of the taking part states — together with Texas — are making ready for extreme climate, heavy rains and attainable flooding.

There are 14 states holding primaries on Tuesday: Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

The extreme climate danger in Texas contains the southern counties of the Metroplex and the Hill Nation. Damaging winds and huge hail are the principle dangers., mentioned CBS 11 meteorologist Jeff Ray.

A stationary entrance dropped over the Southern Plains and Deep South will set off thunderstorms and improve the danger for Remoted Flash Flooding.

The perfect guess for voters heading to the polls in states with a extreme risk could be to go within the morning, when the extreme potential is at its lowest for the day.

Greater than 20 million folks in southern states — that embrace Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi — might expertise some sturdy to extreme storms, primarily threatening damaging winds and hail.

The heaviest rain will prolong from Dallas to Atlanta. Rain will likely be extra remoted throughout the Northeast, however for areas of Vermont and Maine, that rain will likely be blended with snow at occasions.

In 2008, Tremendous Tuesday was stormy within the Southeast. There have been greater than 500 official storm experiences from 15 states, with 131 of these being twister experiences.

Fortunately, that degree of extreme climate will not be forecast this yr, but it surely solely takes one highly effective storm to impression voter turnout.

