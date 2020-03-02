super-league:-team-of-the-week

Liam Marshall earns one of many wing positions in our group after his hat-trick for Wigan

We delve into the Opta stats and choose our mixed XIII from the most recent spherical of matches in Tremendous League…

1. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

One other excellent show from the Australian full-back helped Wigan hand Huddersfield Giants their first defeat of the season in Sunday’s conflict on the John Smith’s Stadium.

French was among the many try-scorers for the guests and supplied an help, together with racking up 142 metres from 16 carries.

2. Invoice Tupou (Wakefield Trinity)

The 2018 Tremendous League Dream Group member is getting again to his finest after final 12 months was disrupted by damage and ran in his first attempt of the 12 months as Trinity overcame Salford Purple Devils on Sunday.

Winger Tupou made 140 metres from 20 carries as properly, together with getting away 5 fast play-the-balls to maintain Wakefield rolling ahead.

3. Samisoni Langi (Catalans Dragons)

Centre Langi was among the many try-scorers for the French facet as they fought again to grab a last-gasp victory away to Hull FC on Sunday.

Langi supplied an help as properly and racked up 148 metres from 16 carries, together with making one preliminary break and one supported break.

4. Konrad Hurrell (Leeds Rhinos)

The Tonga worldwide proved a relentless thorn within the facet of Warrington Wolves on Friday night because the Rhinos stormed to a 36-Zero victory at dwelling to the Problem Cup holders.

Hurrell racked up 194 metres from 18 carries, together with making two preliminary breaks, got here up with an offload and topped off his efficiency with a attempt.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

0:23 Watch Liam Marshall run the size of the sphere to attain for Wigan towards Huddersfield Watch Liam Marshall run the size of the sphere to attain for Wigan towards Huddersfield

Marshall was in scintillating kind as Wigan overcame early Tremendous League leaders Huddersfield, main the best way with a hat-trick for the Cherry and Whites.

A kind of included a tremendous length-of-the-field effort from a chip and chase, whereas the winger made 5 preliminary breaks and carried for a complete of 154 metres.

6. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

The stand-off has began the 2020 marketing campaign in a powerful trend and earned the person of the match accolade as Saints overcame Toronto Wolfpack on the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday.

Lomax bought his facet up and working with two tries towards the Canadian outfit and made two preliminary breaks whereas carrying for 72 metres.

7. Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers)

Richardson has shortly settled into life with Castleford after switching from St Helens and once more enjoying a starring function as they downed Hull Kingston Rovers on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old scored a try to supplied an help, together with kicking six out of six makes an attempt at objective and making two breaks with the ball in hand.

8. Adam Cuthbertson (Leeds Rhinos)

The prop made a big impact off the interchange bench to assist the Rhinos to victory at dwelling to Warrington.

Cuthbertson rampaged his method for 154 metres, made 4 offloads and got here up with two fast play-the-balls to assist the hosts make inroads towards the Wolves.

9. Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

How a lot the hooker was on the centre of every little thing for Castleford within the win away to Hull KR is underlined by him making 117 passes, greater than some other participant in Spherical 5 of Tremendous League.

However that may be a small a part of the story. It was McShane’s break which led to Michael Shenton ending off a transfer which began contained in the Tigers’ half and he made 117 metres from eight carries as properly.

10. Grant Millington (Castleford Tigers)

One other participant who had a giant impact for his facet along with his work from the interchange bench, Millington gave Castleford loads of go-forward of their win at Hull Faculty Craven Park.

He carried for 134 metres from 14 carries and made one preliminary break, together with arising with one fast play-the-ball and one offload.

11. Benjamin Julien (Catalans Dragons)

2:21 Watch the highlights as Catalans fought again to beat Hull FC in a dramatic Tremendous League match Watch the highlights as Catalans fought again to beat Hull FC in a dramatic Tremendous League match

The again row led the best way for the Catalans with two tries throughout Sunday’s win away to Hull FC, together with making two preliminary breaks for his facet.

Julien got here up with some vital interventions for his facet in defence as properly, making 32 tackles throughout the match.

12. Matty Ashurst (Wakefield Trinity)

Ashurst was a giant presence for Trinity each with the ball in hand and defensively to assist the away facet safe an vital win away to Salford.

The 30-year-old made 97 metres when on the assault, offloading twice and arising with a fast play-the-ball, whereas in defence he made 42 tackles.

13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (St Helens)

Taking part in off the interchange bench, McCarthy-Scarsbrook made some vital contributions throughout St Helens’ victory towards Toronto.

Together with being among the many try-scorers, the testimonial artificial 126 metres from 16 carries, together with one preliminary break, together with arising with two offloads.