sturridge-terminates-trabzonspor-contract

Daniel Sturridge is a free agent after ending his take care of Trabzonspor

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has mutually terminated his contract at Turkish aspect Trabzonspor.

The 30-year-old joined Trabzonspor in the summertime following his launch from Liverpool and has since scored seven objectives in 13 appearances.

Sturridge is now a free agent and can have the ability to signal for a group exterior of the present switch window.

“The skilled footballer contract signed between our firm and our skilled footballer Daniel Andre Sturridge, dated 21.08.2019 and ending 31.05.2021 has been mutually terminated,” a Trabzonspor assertion learn.

“In accordance with the termination settlement, the soccer participant gave up all his forward-looking rights and receivables.”

Sturridge left Liverpool on the finish of final season

Sturridge began his profession at Manchester Metropolis earlier than having spells with Chelsea, Bolton, Liverpool and West Brom.

Throughout his six-and-a-half season spell with Liverpool, Sturridge scored 67 objectives in 160 appearances and fashioned a formidable partnership with Luis Suarez.

Sturridge has been capped 28 instances by England, scoring eight objectives, representing them on the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championship.