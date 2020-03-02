stephanie-jandrys-is-running-for-suicide-prevention-in-memory-of-her-cousin

In our “Why I’m Running” sequence, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. When you’re working the marathon, you possibly can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story right here.

Title: Stephanie Jandrys



Age: 32



From: Saugus, Massachusetts

I’m humbled and honored to be part of Samaritans’ 2020 Boston Marathon group. My household and I misplaced a chunk of our hearts just some quick years in the past when my cousin, Teddy Fusco, died by suicide. Teddy’s loss left an unlimited gap on this world and within the hearts of many. I’m working in Teddy’s reminiscence to assist Samaritans understand a society through which fewer folks die of suicide…a society the place suicide shouldn’t be a stigma, the place these affected by despair can discover consolation and assist, and the place, as a group, we can assist reduce others’ stress, despair, despair and suicidal ideation. Each single day, Samaritans works to make all of these items a actuality, and I really feel grateful to assist assist their life-saving mission.

Jandrys and her cousin, Teddy Fusco, who dedicated suicide and for whom she is working the Boston Marathon. —Stephanie Jandrys

Teddy was greater than my cousin — he was the one particular person I may at all times speak in confidence to, my fixed. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and pal. Teddy was beloved by everybody whose life he touched. For these of us fortunate sufficient to know him, he saved our days heat, light-hearted and filled with pranks. As a Massachusetts Division of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) State Home Ranger for greater than 20 years, Teddy frequently went out of his solution to preserve folks secure — whether or not at work or in his private life. When you’d ever visited the State Home, you most likely knew Teddy and his smile, larger-than-life character and willingness to assist in any capability. These are, typically, the folks you’d least count on to take their very own life, and the individuals who most want our assist.

