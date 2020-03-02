south-africa-triumph-in-los-angeles

South Africa elevate the trophy in Los Angeles

Sakoyisa Makata scored in further time as South Africa rallied to beat Fiji 29-24 within the last of the Los Angeles leg of the Rugby Sevens World Collection.

The Blitzboks had been down 19-Zero to the Olympic champions after 5 minutes earlier than starting their rally. Jerry Tuwai’s attempt put Fiji up 24-12 halfway by the second half earlier than Chris Dry and Branco du Preez responded for South Africa. It was Du Preez’s try to conversion after the buzzer that despatched the match to golden level.

Stedman Gans and Selvyn Davids additionally had tries for the Blitzboks, who received their second event of the season. They received the opening spherical of the sequence in Abu Dhabi and positioned second in Cape City and Sydney.

Vilimoni Botitu, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Napolioni Bolaca scored Fiji’s different tries.

It’s South Africa’s fifth title in an American event, which is probably the most of any crew.

Selvyn Davids scores for South Africa

South Africa rallied for a 12-10 win over america within the quarter-finals after which defeated New Zealand 17-Zero within the semi-finals.

New Zealand remained on high of the standings with 93 factors after ending third. The New Zealanders edged Australia 21-19. South Africa closed inside 4 factors after profitable in LA, and Fiji moved as much as third.