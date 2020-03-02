sorry,-but-you’ll-only-pass-this-quiz-if-you-know-what-happened-in-pop-culture-this-week

Why was manufacturing of the Lizzie McGuire revival at Disney+ reportedly shut down?

Two unique forged members dropped out of starring within the sequence

Two unique forged members dropped out of starring within the sequence

Disney did not assume the present was family-friendly.

The unique showrunner was reportedly fired after disputing with Disney over whether or not Lizzie ought to cater to younger audiences or an older one. Hilary Duff shaded the choice, then later made a public plea to Disney to let the present seem on their different platform, Hulu.



Through Disney

