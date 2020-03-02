sonoma-county-resident-tests-positive-for-coronavirus;-county-declares-state-of-emergency

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Sonoma County resident, who lately returned from a cruise from San Francisco to Mexico, has been recognized with a presumptive case of the coronavirus, heath officers introduced Monday.

It was the fourth new presumptive case of coronavirus reported on Monday. Two new circumstances have been in Santa Clara County and a 3rd in San Mateo County. All 4 circumstances have been being thought of presumptive till closing testing by the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

In Seattle, well being officers introduced Monday that six folks have now died from the illness. Worldwide, the worldwide demise toll pushed previous 3,000 and the variety of folks contaminated topped 89,000.

Sonoma County officers stated the unidentified affected person “has symptoms of the virus, and is currently in stable condition in an isolation room at a local hospital.”

“The patient, who recently returned from a cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico, has been in the county for 10 days,” the well being division stated in a launch.

Exams performed by the California Division of Public Well being and in shut coordination with the CDC, County and hospital officers led to the presumptive constructive analysis.

Well being and hospital officers have been at the moment within the technique of figuring out people the affected person has had contact with through the time they have been in the neighborhood earlier than being hospitalized.

This was the second case of COVID-19 within the county within the final week.

To reply to this most up-to-date growth, the County of Sonoma has declared an area public well being emergency in addition to an area emergency to answer COVID-19.

“This recent presumptive positive case of COVID-19 is a cause for concern, and the county is declaring these emergencies to activate and deploy its resources to adequately respond to an increase of cases,” stated Well being Officer Dr. Celeste Philip. “They will allow us to work in tandem with our cities and health care providers to ensure we are prepared to combat an outbreak of COVID-19 in our communities.”

The county was at the moment awaiting take a look at kits for COVID-19 for use at its public well being lab to be extra responsive when there are suspected circumstances, and have a greater understanding of what’s taking place in our communities.

Well being officers stated county residents ought to contact their healthcare suppliers if they’ve signs comparable to fever and cough and had shut contact with somebody with signs who returned within the final 14 days from China, Italy, Iran, Japan, or South Korea.