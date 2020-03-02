sokratis,-nketiah-send-arsenal-to-quarters

Targets from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah both aspect of half-time despatched Arsenal by way of to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-Zero win at Portsmouth.

Arsenal had been lucky to enter the break a aim up, and it got here from an unlikely supply as Sokratis managed a volley into the underside nook from Reiss Nelson’s harmful cross (45+4).

Nelson created the second shortly after the break, taking over his man on the fitting earlier than delivering for Nketiah to bundle residence from shut vary (51).

Arsenal at the moment are within the quarter-finals for the primary time in three seasons, with the last-eight draw going down on Wednesday night.

How the groups lined up

Torreira stretchered off at Portsmouth

Participant rankings Portsmouth: Bass (6), McCrorie (6), Bolton (7), Burgess (7), Seddon (6), Shut (6), McGeehan (6), Williams (6), Evans (6), Harness (7), Harrison (6). Subs: Marquis (6), Curtis (6), Cannon (n/a). Arsenal: Martinez (6), Sokratis (7), Luiz (8), Mari (7), Saka (7), Guendouzi (7), Torreira (6), Nelson (8), Willock (6), Martinelli (6), Nketiah (7). Subs: Ceballos (7), Xhaka (n/a), Maitland-Niles (n/a). Man of the match: Reiss Nelson.

How Arsenal made protected passage

Arsenal made 9 modifications in whole, together with giving January seize Pablo Mari a debut at centre-back, however Portsmouth themselves additionally rung the modifications, making six having performed on Friday night.

Nketiah (R) celebrates scoring Arsenal’s second



Kenny Jackett’s aspect began the stronger at Fratton Park, forcing Arsenal into some determined last-ditch defending, and registering eight photographs on the opposition aim within the first half, however with out testing Emiliano Martinez.

Lucas Torreira was taken off on a stretcher with a worrying ankle harm, changed by Dani Ceballos, and Arsenal ought to have taken the lead with Gabriele Martinelli struck over at shut vary from Nelson centre.

Lucas Torreira earlier than he’s carried off on a stretcher within the first half



Nelson tried once more throughout first-half stoppage time from the fitting flank, and this time it resulted within the opener as his excellent, whipped supply was met by Sokratis 10 yards out, the defender putting a advantageous volley into the underside proper nook.

Nelson was inflicting issues once more six minutes into the second half, easing his well beyond Steve Seddon earlier than crossing for Nketiah, who netted on the second try after not fairly connecting along with his first effort.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos opened the scoring at Fratton Park



Arsenal loosened up additional and seemed for a 3rd, however goalkeeper Alex Bass did beautifully to tip over Bukayo Saka’s left-footed swinging effort.

On the finish of the sport, Portsmouth had been singing about their very own journey to Wembley for the Leasing.com Trophy ultimate towards Salford in April, however for Arsenal, this competitors represents their solely likelihood for silverware this season as Mikel Arteta appears to carry success again to the Emirates.

Group information Arsenal made 9 modifications from the defeat by Olympiakos within the Europa League on Thursday, with January signing Pablo Mari making his debut and Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli all beginning. Portsmouth didn’t subject their strongest aspect both, themselves making six modifications from Friday’s 3-Zero win over Rochdale in League One.

Promising begin for Mari

Pablo Mari made his Arsenal debut at Portsmouth



Evaluation from Sky Sports activities’ Oliver Yew…

Arsenal followers their first glimpse of Pablo Mari and though there can be sterner exams to come back for the Spanish defender, he put in an assured show alongside David Luiz on the coronary heart of Mikel Arteta’s defence.

His first contact in an Arsenal shirt was a vital block as he received his physique in the way in which of Gareth Evans’ highly effective long-range drive in second minute of the match.

Mari joined Arsenal on mortgage from Flamengo in January



Portsmouth had been the higher aspect for a lot of the primary half and so they threw every little thing at Arsenal, however Mari did effectively to deal with aerial bombardment, making a few essential headers because the Gunners went into the break unscathed.

Arteta’s aspect took full management of the sport after the break, which allowed Mari to indicate some glimpses of his capability on the ball. He saved issues easy, making 77 passes with a 89.5 per cent success charge and efficiently accomplished 13 of 17 tried lengthy balls, however his distribution was wonderful.

Mari put in an assured show at Fratton Park



It was a efficiency that impressed head coach Arteta. “At a tricky place like this, I believe he responded actually, very well,” Arteta advised Sky Sports activities Information. “He was regular, he was calm, and he was snug on the ball. I used to be more than happy with him.”

Once more, there can be stiffer examinations to come back and Arteta might want to see extra earlier than deciding whether or not to make his mortgage transfer from Flamengo everlasting for £8m in the summertime, but it surely’s a promising begin for the 26-year-old.

Pablo Mari’s efficiency vs Portsmouth Minutes performed 90 Clearances 5 Blocked photographs 3 Aerial duels gained 3 Touches 100 Tried passes 86 Profitable passes 77 Lengthy balls 17 Profitable lengthy balls 13

What the managers mentioned…

Portsmouth supervisor Kenny Jackett: “We had moments round their field. However they received blocks in and defended effectively. Once we received deliveries in, Emiliano Martinez caught them. We wanted these moments and the aim… we would have liked to get in to half-time at 0-Zero and construct the tempo within the second half.

“Being 2-Zero down towards Arsenal, any aspect within the nation will discover it tough. They’ll get their tails up and make you pay. It may be much more than 2-0. We could not fairly get that aim again. The higher aspect gained.

“It has been an ideal cup run. I am dissatisfied we could not take it additional, however we performed towards aspect and membership. We’ve got to place it behind us and look ahead.”

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta: “I am actually happy with them [the youngsters]. I am having fun with working with the gamers. They deserve an opportunity. It is at all times a threat however they’re definitely worth the threat.

“It was an ideal environment and Portsmouth made it tough. We knew we would have moments we may endure however we reacted and received management of the sport. We received two targets and will have had a couple of extra.

“There’s a lengthy strategy to go. However we’re on the fitting path. We’ll see what occurs within the draw. We’ll maintain going as a result of we love this competitors.”

Opta stats

Arsenal have reached the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup in 5 of the final seven seasons and for the primary time since 2016-17, happening to win the competitors that season.

Portsmouth have not overwhelmed Arsenal in any competitors since profitable a league match 5-Four in March 1958, drawing eight and dropping 14 of their 22 conferences since then.

Arsenal have gone 11 video games with out defeat away from residence in all competitions since a 2-Zero loss at Leicester in Unai Emery’s final away sport accountable for the membership (W4 D7) – the Gunners’ longest unbeaten run on the highway since March-December 2016 (a run of 15).

Sokratis has scored with all three of his photographs on track for Arsenal this season.

What’s subsequent?

Arsenal now host West Ham within the Premier League at 3pm on Saturday, whereas Portsmouth are at Peterborough in League One, additionally on Saturday at 3pm. The quarter-final draw will happen on Wednesday night at round 9.50pm.