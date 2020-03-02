Sokratis, Nketiah send Arsenal to quarters

Targets from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah both aspect of half-time despatched Arsenal by way of to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-Zero win at Portsmouth.

Arsenal had been lucky to enter the break a aim up, and it got here from an unlikely supply as Sokratis managed a volley into the underside nook from Reiss Nelson’s harmful cross (45+4).

Nelson created the second shortly after the break, taking over his man on the fitting earlier than delivering for Nketiah to bundle residence from shut vary (51).

Arsenal at the moment are within the quarter-finals for the primary time in three seasons, with the last-eight draw going down on Wednesday night.

Participant rankings

Portsmouth: Bass (6), McCrorie (6), Bolton (7), Burgess (7), Seddon (6), Shut (6), McGeehan (6), Williams (6), Evans (6), Harness (7), Harrison (6).

Subs: Marquis (6), Curtis (6), Cannon (n/a).

Arsenal: Martinez (6), Sokratis (7), Luiz (8), Mari (7), Saka (7), Guendouzi (7), Torreira (6), Nelson (8), Willock (6), Martinelli (6), Nketiah (7).

Subs: Ceballos (7), Xhaka (n/a), Maitland-Niles (n/a).

Man of the match: Reiss Nelson.

How Arsenal made protected passage

Arsenal made 9 modifications in whole, together with giving January seize Pablo Mari a debut at centre-back, however Portsmouth themselves additionally rung the modifications, making six having performed on Friday night.

Arsenal's English striker Eddie Nketiah (R) celebrates scoring their second goal during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park stadium in Portsmouth, southern England, on March 2, 2020. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No vid

Picture:
Nketiah (R) celebrates scoring Arsenal’s second

Kenny Jackett’s aspect began the stronger at Fratton Park, forcing Arsenal into some determined last-ditch defending, and registering eight photographs on the opposition aim within the first half, however with out testing Emiliano Martinez.

Lucas Torreira was taken off on a stretcher with a worrying ankle harm, changed by Dani Ceballos, and Arsenal ought to have taken the lead with Gabriele Martinelli struck over at shut vary from Nelson centre.

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: Lucas Torreira of Arsenal lays injured before he is carried off on a stretcher during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth FC and Arsenal FC at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Picture:
Lucas Torreira earlier than he’s carried off on a stretcher within the first half

Nelson tried once more throughout first-half stoppage time from the fitting flank, and this time it resulted within the opener as his excellent, whipped supply was met by Sokratis 10 yards out, the defender putting a advantageous volley into the underside proper nook.

Nelson was inflicting issues once more six minutes into the second half, easing his well beyond Steve Seddon earlier than crossing for Nketiah, who netted on the second try after not fairly connecting along with his first effort.

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal (R) scores his team's first goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth FC and Arsenal FC at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Picture:
Sokratis Papastathopoulos opened the scoring at Fratton Park

Arsenal loosened up additional and seemed for a 3rd, however goalkeeper Alex Bass did beautifully to tip over Bukayo Saka’s left-footed swinging effort.

On the finish of the sport, Portsmouth had been singing about their very own journey to Wembley for the Leasing.com Trophy ultimate towards Salford in April, however for Arsenal, this competitors represents their solely likelihood for silverware this season as Mikel Arteta appears to carry success again to the Emirates.

Group information

Arsenal made 9 modifications from the defeat by Olympiakos within the Europa League on Thursday, with January signing Pablo Mari making his debut and Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli all beginning.

Portsmouth didn’t subject their strongest aspect both, themselves making six modifications from Friday’s 3-Zero win over Rochdale in League One.

Promising begin for Mari

Pablo Mari

Picture:
Pablo Mari made his Arsenal debut at Portsmouth

Evaluation from Sky Sports activities’ Oliver Yew…

Arsenal followers their first glimpse of Pablo Mari and though there can be sterner exams to come back for the Spanish defender, he put in an assured show alongside David Luiz on the coronary heart of Mikel Arteta’s defence.

His first contact in an Arsenal shirt was a vital block as he received his physique in the way in which of Gareth Evans’ highly effective long-range drive in second minute of the match.

Pablo Mari

Picture:
Mari joined Arsenal on mortgage from Flamengo in January

Portsmouth had been the higher aspect for a lot of the primary half and so they threw every little thing at Arsenal, however Mari did effectively to deal with aerial bombardment, making a few essential headers because the Gunners went into the break unscathed.

Arteta’s aspect took full management of the sport after the break, which allowed Mari to indicate some glimpses of his capability on the ball. He saved issues easy, making 77 passes with a 89.5 per cent success charge and efficiently accomplished 13 of 17 tried lengthy balls, however his distribution was wonderful.

Pablo Mari

Picture:
Mari put in an assured show at Fratton Park

It was a efficiency that impressed head coach Arteta. “At a tricky place like this, I believe he responded actually, very well,” Arteta advised Sky Sports activities Information. “He was regular, he was calm, and he was snug on the ball. I used to be more than happy with him.”

Once more, there can be stiffer examinations to come back and Arteta might want to see extra earlier than deciding whether or not to make his mortgage transfer from Flamengo everlasting for £8m in the summertime, but it surely’s a promising begin for the 26-year-old.

Pablo Mari’s efficiency vs Portsmouth

Minutes performed 90
Clearances 5
Blocked photographs 3
Aerial duels gained 3
Touches 100
Tried passes 86
Profitable passes 77
Lengthy balls 17
Profitable lengthy balls 13

What the managers mentioned…

Portsmouth supervisor Kenny Jackett: “We had moments round their field. However they received blocks in and defended effectively. Once we received deliveries in, Emiliano Martinez caught them. We wanted these moments and the aim… we would have liked to get in to half-time at 0-Zero and construct the tempo within the second half.

“Being 2-Zero down towards Arsenal, any aspect within the nation will discover it tough. They’ll get their tails up and make you pay. It may be much more than 2-0. We could not fairly get that aim again. The higher aspect gained.

“It has been an ideal cup run. I am dissatisfied we could not take it additional, however we performed towards aspect and membership. We’ve got to place it behind us and look ahead.”

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta: “I am actually happy with them [the youngsters]. I am having fun with working with the gamers. They deserve an opportunity. It is at all times a threat however they’re definitely worth the threat.

“It was an ideal environment and Portsmouth made it tough. We knew we would have moments we may endure however we reacted and received management of the sport. We received two targets and will have had a couple of extra.

“There’s a lengthy strategy to go. However we’re on the fitting path. We’ll see what occurs within the draw. We’ll maintain going as a result of we love this competitors.”

Opta stats

  • Arsenal have reached the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup in 5 of the final seven seasons and for the primary time since 2016-17, happening to win the competitors that season.
  • Portsmouth have not overwhelmed Arsenal in any competitors since profitable a league match 5-Four in March 1958, drawing eight and dropping 14 of their 22 conferences since then.
  • Arsenal have gone 11 video games with out defeat away from residence in all competitions since a 2-Zero loss at Leicester in Unai Emery’s final away sport accountable for the membership (W4 D7) – the Gunners’ longest unbeaten run on the highway since March-December 2016 (a run of 15).
  • Sokratis has scored with all three of his photographs on track for Arsenal this season.

What’s subsequent?

Arsenal now host West Ham within the Premier League at 3pm on Saturday, whereas Portsmouth are at Peterborough in League One, additionally on Saturday at 3pm. The quarter-final draw will happen on Wednesday night at round 9.50pm.

