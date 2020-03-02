sofia-richie-reveals-her-secret-to-getting-along-with-scott-disick’s-ex-kourtney-kardashian

Sofia Richie has a quite simple recipe as to how she is ready to get alongside so nicely with boyfriend Scott Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian. It’s one thing that’s so good that every one of us can study from it.

Whereas Scott Disick, 36, and Sofia Richie, 21 have been a pair since Sept. 2017, it took a while earlier than she was in a position to break the ice along with his ex and mom of his three youngsters Kourtney Kardashian, 40. The three had been first photographed collectively being pleasant in a pre-Christmas 2018 journey to Mexico, and ever since Sofia has been accepted as a part of the prolonged Kar-Jenner clan. She’s now revealing her secret to getting together with Kourt in her new cowl story for the April 2020 subject of Cosmopolitan.

“I mean, just be nice. There’s no reason not to be nice,” she instructed the publication about her relationship with Kourtney. It wasn’t at all times that manner. To start with there was skepticism about Scott and Sofia’s relationship. Between his womanizing methods and their 15 12 months age hole, not everybody thought it could final. However as soon as it was clear that the couple was strong and that Sofia bought alongside nicely with Scott and Kourtney’s youngsters Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, she was lastly welcomed into the household fold.

About haters relating to her relationship with Scott, Sofia stated she has “this weird thing where I just don’t care what people think. It doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy. Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?” There had been some fan freakout when she stated she was now not going to seem on Protecting Up With The Kardashians to give attention to appearing, and that’s one thing she’s taking severely.

Sofia Richie graces the April 2020 cowl of ‘Cosmopolitan.’ Photograph by Ellen von Unwerth.

Sofia Richie is the world’s most glamorous pool cleaner in a photograph from her April 2020 ‘Cosmopolitan’ cowl story shoot. Photograph by Ellen von Unwerth.

Sofia is working with an appearing coach and hoping to attain film and TV roles. “I was too scared to fail, and that was the reason I didn’t do it before,” she stated. “This year, I’m not scared to fail. I don’t think there’s necessarily failing. It’s just learning and growing.” She additionally added, “It’s time to start hustling. 2020 is about no fear, and I’m doing things that would usually make me very uncomfortable.” Along with appearing, Sofia needs to begin up her personal style line, a YouTube channel and a launch a magnificence firm that includes hair and physique merchandise. She’s bought GOALS!