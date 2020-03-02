socal-records-one-of-its-driest-februaries-ever

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With little to no rain final month, the Southland noticed one among its driest Februaries ever and one of many driest begins to the yr on document.

The Nationwide Climate Service reported Monday that Los Angeles Worldwide Airport obtained “just a trace” of rain final month, tying it for the driest February since information started at LAX again in 1944.

For some perspective, LAX averages 3.25 inches of rain within the month of February.

“This was also one of the driest January and February combinations in recorded history in Southwestern California,” the NWS wrote in a press release.

In the meantime, downtown L.A. recorded simply 0.04 inches of rain, tying it for with 1899 for the 10th driest February since information there started being stored in 1877, the NWS discovered.

Downtown L.A. receives a mean of three.eight inches.

Moreover, downtown L.A. noticed a complete rainfall in January and February of 0.36 inches, the fourth driest ever. It was additionally the driest because it document 0.17 inches in 1984. It usually averages 6.92 inches of rain over the primary two months of the yr.

Santa Maria Airport, in the meantime, recorded completely no rainfall for the primary time since information there started in 1906, the NWS stories.

Final week, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported that greater than two-thirds of California is “abnormally dry,” elevating the danger of one more spherical of wildfires within the state.

California was in a drought for greater than seven years. The drought started in December of 2011 and didn’t come to an finish till March of 2019, a complete of 376 consecutive weeks.