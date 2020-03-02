smu-suspends-university-related-international-travel-due-to-coronavirus;-tcu-calls-on-students-in-italy-to-return-home

DALLAS and FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A pair of North Texas universities introduced new efforts Monday to maintain college students, school and employees from contracting COVID-19.

TCU mentioned it’s calling on all college students at the moment in Italy to return to the U.S.

The College launched the next assertion on the matter:

With the current elevations to the U.S. State Division and CDC journey advisories, TCU has requested all college students touring in Italy to return to the USA. We’re working instantly with our college students to make sure they’ve educational help and to reduce the influence on their educational course of.

TCU has additionally created a “frequently asked questions” part on its web site particularly about coronavirus.

Meantime, SMU is suspending all university-related worldwide journey and has cancelled all summer time overseas packages.

SMU has additionally established a weblog about its dealing with of coronavirus.

Right here is the complete letter from the SMU Affiliate VP and Chief Threat Officer:

Expensive SMU Neighborhood,

Following federal and native tips beneficial to stop the unfold of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), SMU is suspending all university-related worldwide journey. College students (undergraduates and graduate college students) in addition to school and employees members at the moment learning or working overseas are requested to return to the U.S. As well as, the College requests that these getting back from worldwide journey self-isolate for 14 days inside their houses earlier than returning to campus.

SMU Overseas has cancelled all summer time overseas packages and isn’t authorizing university-related worldwide journey by college students, school or employees for the quick future.

New tips issued March 1 by the Facilities for Illness Management and amplified by Dallas County Well being and Human Companies (DCHHS) encourage greater training establishments to contemplate these measures given the pace of unfold and variety of nations experiencing human-to-human transmission. We perceive the inconvenience this creates and ask on your persistence as we work by means of challenges



associated to this request.

Any member of the SMU neighborhood who chooses to ignore College suggestions for worldwide journey should perceive they are going to achieve this at their very own danger and should face difficulties in return journey to the U.S. and/or potential restricted entry to the SMU campus.

Undergraduate college students at the moment overseas and the supplier firms that help them have all been notified of the worldwide journey suspension. SMU is evaluating alternative routes for college students to finish their programs and academic necessities. SMU Deans and their staffs are working to tell graduate college students of this worldwide journey notification.

We’re additionally within the early phases of notifying undergraduate college students signed up for summer time packages of those adjustments. Our SMU Overseas workplace is dedicated to offering options by working with SMU Intersessions, SMU-in-Taos and different entities to supply various summer time choices to satisfy pupil diploma necessities.

SMU has developed a campus-wide plan to deal with potential challenges created by the Coronavirus. We have now established a weblog at https://weblog.smu.edu/coronavirus-covid-19/ that can be up to date usually. Please see the put up from final week on tricks to stopping the unfold of the virus.

Please perceive that individuals throughout the SMU campus are diligently working to deal with this quickly altering scenario surrounding the Coronavirus, its potential impacts on our campus, and various curriculum choices to permit college students to proceed and full their research. Thanks on your understanding as we work by means of these challenges collectively.

Sincerely,



Warren A. Ricks, CRM



SMU Affiliate Vice President and Chief Threat Officer