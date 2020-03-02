sixers-shooting-percentage,-lack-of-defense-playing-role-in-road-game-struggles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It definitely looks like the Sixers are on the highway to nowhere once they go away South Philadelphia. The workforce is flat out terrible on the highway.

CBS3’s Pat Gallen is taking the wheel to aim to drive house what’s flawed when the Sixers are on the highway.

It’s been an fascinating season for the Sixers.

Once they play on the Wells Fargo Heart, they’re unbelievable.

Their 28-2 file at house is the very best within the NBA.

Head coach Brett Brown credit the ambiance saying that the Philly house crowd is a serious motive for the success — they usually completely deliver it in South Philadelphia.

However the Sixers are 9-22 on the highway this season. Among the many prime 10 groups within the NBA, that’s by far the more serious successful proportion.

Arising at 640am @CBSPhilly I take a highway journey to clarify why the Sixers are struggling away from house. pic.twitter.com/SPLqPhv0Tg — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) March 2, 2020

Why do they battle?

First, they don’t shoot. In reality, they shoot 37.5% from the three at house — an honest quantity. However that quantity goes all the way down to 34% away from house.

Protection will not be a difficulty at house as groups are taking pictures simply 44% on the Wells Fargo Heart, however when the Sixers hit the highway the protection fails and that quantity goes as much as 47%.

It will get worse.

The Sixers are 1-15 on the highway this season versus groups with successful information — that definitely is unbecoming of a championship caliber workforce.

Do you suppose they will nonetheless win all of it regardless of these house and highway fluctuations?

Effectively, it’s not a simple journey from right here.

Solely three groups in NBA historical past have gained a title regardless of being underneath 500 on the highway.

The 1975 Warriors, the 1977 Path Blazers, and the 1978 Bullets.

So, it hasn’t occurred in over 40 years.

Watch the video above for the total breakdown.