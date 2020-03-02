sixers’-richardson-suffers-concussion

Philadelphia 76ers capturing guard Josh Richardson was identified with a concussion sustained throughout Sunday’s 136-130 street loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 76ers stated Richardson was within the NBA’s concussion protocol after initially terming the damage a nostril contusion.

The 26-year-old was injured when team-mate Alec Burks backed into him along with his head smacking into Richardson’s face in the course of the opening minute of the second quarter.

Richardson had 9 factors in 10 minutes earlier than exiting – he entered the sport with a 14.zero scoring common.

Philadelphia have been additionally with out All-Stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (again) for Sunday’s sport.

