six-nations:-all-matches-scheduled-to-go-ahead

Eire’s Six Nations recreation towards Italy attributable to be performed on Saturday was postponed

The Six Nations has introduced that each one remaining matches within the present sequence are to go forward because it stands – topic to authorities directives.

Eire vs Italy stays the one postponed fixture this weekend after a gathering to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

England’s match towards Wales at Twickenham on Saturday and Scotland’s recreation at Murrayfield towards France on Sunday will nonetheless go forward.

England Girls’s recreation in Italy and the below 20 video games between Italy and England might be relocated sooner or later.

“Because it stands right this moment, all Six Nations matches at the moment scheduled are set to go forward,” an announcement mentioned.

Extra to observe…