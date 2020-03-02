sia-honors-men-at-work-frontman-colin-hay-at-global-apra-music-awards

WENN/C.Smith

Presenting her ‘uncle’ with the Distinguished Providers Award on the ceremony, the ‘Chandelier’ hitmaker recollects how he impressed her to get into music when she was simply 12 years previous.

Sia Furler has paid a heartfelt tribute to Males At Work frontman Colin Hay on the International APRA Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The “Biggest” hitmaker referred to Colin as her “uncle” as she took the stage to current him with the Distinguished Providers Award on the ceremony on Wednesday, February 26, because the 44-year-old revealed he impressed her to get into music when she was simply 12 years previous.

“For many who do not know, I used to be partially reared by Colin,” Sia stated. “I can not imagine it. I’ve recognized you the longest within the room, you met me once I was a child. And also you had been good to me and you’re at all times good to me.”

Sia’s father, blues guitarist Phil Colson, performed in a band with Colin, and Sia as soon as spent a month dwelling with the star and his household at their New York residence.

Throughout that point, the “Chandelier” hitmaker accompanied Colin to the Grammy Awards on the age of 12, and watched the ceremony unfold from the consolation of a limousine.

“I bear in mind seeing it and watching Uncle Collie go up and settle for an award and I bear in mind pondering, ‘This looks like a reasonably good life. Let’s all do that’,” she recalled.

“For many who have heard me sing, you’ll discover that Uncle Collie is in every part I do. And you’re my favorite singer, so I like you.”