shania-twain-picks-jennifer-lopez-and-lizzo-as-dream-headliners-for-new-vh1-divas-live

Requested to give you a line-up for a possible reboot of the charity gig, the ‘You are Nonetheless the One’ hitmaker moreover names Ariana Grande and Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks.

Mar 2, 2020

Nation star Shania Twain would like to curate a brand new VH1 Divas Reside live performance with Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo main the line-up.

The “You are Nonetheless the One” hitmaker famously helped to launch the primary annual occasion again in 1998, taking to the stage in New York Metropolis alongside Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and Gloria Estefan, with Carole King making a particular visitor look.

The charity gig, which benefitted the VH1 Save the Music Basis, was held with a brand new slate of performers annually till 2004, after which it was revived in 2009 for a four-year run, and once more for a present in 2016.

Shania is raring to see the present make one other return to the highlight, and this time round, she would need famous person J.Lo entrance and middle.

Requested to give you her dream billing for a possible reboot, the singer advised U.S. daytime present “Strahan, Sara and Keke“, “Jennifer Lopez could be high of my checklist.”

Shania would additionally bounce on the probability to have Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks be part of the celebration, branding her “most likely one of many best storytellers, singer/songwriters ever,” and she or he would spherical out the performers with Ariana Grande and Lizzo.

“I might need Ariana Grande. I believe she’s a tremendous diva in one of the best ways,” she gushed, earlier than including of Lizzo, “(The) latest on the scene, she’s a powerhouse.”

“That might be an amazing assortment of girls, do not you assume?” she smiled.