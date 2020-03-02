shake-milton’s-career-game-not-enough-to-lift-sixers-past-clippers,-who-extend-winning-streak-to-4-games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 factors, Paul George added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers prolonged their successful streak to 4 with a 136-130 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Reserves Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams additionally had 24 factors. The Clippers — who shot 59.2% from the sector — trailed by two at halftime however took management within the third quarter, outscoring the Sixers 38-24.

The sport was tied at 89 earlier than Los Angeles went on an 18-5 run. Leonard scored 11 factors within the interval and George had eight.

Harrell’s dunk with 8:37 remaining within the recreation gave the Clippers a 117-103 lead. Philadelphia made a ultimate cost to shut inside 125-121 with Three minutes left however Williams’ jumper and Leonard’s pullup thwarted the rally.

Shake Milton led Philadelphia with 39 factors, together with seven 3-pointers. The primary-year guard had 26 factors within the first half, which tied a crew season excessive. Former Clippers ahead Tobias Harris had 25 factors and Alec Burks 15.

Philadelphia began quick, making 11 of its first 13 from the sector to take a 25-11 lead halfway by the primary quarter as Milton scored 11, together with seven straight at one level.

Los Angeles reduce the margin down to 5 on the finish of the primary quarter after which scored the primary seven factors within the second to take its first lead at 41-39 on a pair of free throws by Harrell with 9:58 remaining within the first half.

The rest of the quarter noticed 5 ties and three lead adjustments earlier than the Sixers went into the locker room with a 72-70 halftime benefit.

TIP-INS

76ers: Josh Richardson suffered a bruised nostril in the course of the second quarter and didn’t return. The 76ers stated he was within the NBA’s concussion protocol and can be reassessed Monday. He had 9 factors in 10 minutes. … It was the second time Philadelphia scored at the least 70 factors within the first half this season. It had 77 at Cleveland on Dec. 7.

Clippers: Ivica Zubac made his 200th profession regular-season look and completed with 4 factors.

UP NEXT

76ers: Stay in Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Tuesday.

Clippers: Have three of their subsequent 4 on the highway, starting Tuesday at Oklahoma Metropolis.

