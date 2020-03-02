shahs-of-sunset’s-golnesa-“gg”-gharachedaghi-reveals-sex-of-baby-during-shower

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is going to be a boy mother!
On Sunday, the star of Bravo’s Shahs of Sundown celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first little one with household and mates at a child bathe that doubled as a gender reveal social gathering, E! Information can affirm. And through the blue-and-gold-themed festivities, she additionally introduced the lovable moniker she’s picked out for her little boy: Elijah! As co-star Reza Farahan captioned a candy shot from the L.A. bash, “Celebrating @gg_golnesa and candy child Elijah at her child bathe!”
Again in October, Gharachedaghi shared the thrilling information that she was anticipating after conceived by way of IVF utilizing a sperm donor. (She and husband Shalom Yeyoushalmi finalized their divorce in late 2018.)
“Being a single guardian is certainly scary however on the similar time it is also thrilling and I am actually wanting ahead to rising as much as the problem,” she informed E! Information on the time. “I am fortunate to have a fantastic help system, significantly my mother, who I do know I can depend on it doesn’t matter what. I do know I am going to have a number of questions alongside the best way.”
She had additionally undergone IVF final yr and had an ectopic being pregnant, which put her life at risk and prompted her to bear emergency surgical procedure to take away each her Fallopian tubes. After she acquired pregnant by way of IVF once more, she suffered a flare-up of her Rheumatoid Arthritis.
“I’m now again on IV infusions and steroids injections (all which have been cleared as protected whereas being pregnant),” she wrote on Instagram in February. “One factor I wanna say to all of you, is to remain sturdy via the onerous instances. We’re all a lot extra highly effective than we give ourselves credit score for, so take a second and respect yourselves. I am so grateful to now be 6.5 months pregnant and consider me, as quickly as this child is out I am rolling a fats joint and going again to therapeutic myself with hashish! Love y’all!”
(E! and Bravo are each a part of the NBCUniversal household.)
