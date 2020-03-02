shahs-of-sunset’s-golnesa-“gg”-gharachedaghi-reveals-sex-of-baby-during-shower

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is going to be a boy mother!

On Sunday, the star of Bravo’s Shahs of Sundown celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first little one with household and mates at a child bathe that doubled as a gender reveal social gathering, E! Information can affirm. And through the blue-and-gold-themed festivities, she additionally introduced the lovable moniker she’s picked out for her little boy: Elijah! As co-star Reza Farahan captioned a candy shot from the L.A. bash, “Celebrating @gg_golnesa and candy child Elijah at her child bathe!”

Again in October, Gharachedaghi shared the thrilling information that she was anticipating after conceived by way of IVF utilizing a sperm donor. (She and husband Shalom Yeyoushalmi finalized their divorce in late 2018.)

“Being a single guardian is certainly scary however on the similar time it is also thrilling and I am actually wanting ahead to rising as much as the problem,” she informed E! Information on the time. “I am fortunate to have a fantastic help system, significantly my mother, who I do know I can depend on it doesn’t matter what. I do know I am going to have a number of questions alongside the best way.”